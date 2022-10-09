Liverpool fire crews tackle blaze at former convent

The fire broke out at the derelict St Gabriel's Convent

Fire crews have been tackling a blaze at a former convent in Liverpool.

The fire broke out at the derelict St Gabriel's Convent in Church Road, Woolton at about 18:00 BST on Saturday.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said six engines were sent to the scene after the blaze engulfed the two-storey building.

It has launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, which was extinguished by crews earlier on Sunday.

Emergency services are investigating the cause of the fire

