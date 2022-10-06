Liverpool dog attack: Tribute to woman killed by American bulldogs
A woman who died after being attacked by dogs in a house has been described as a "one-in-a-million mum" by her family.
Ann Dunn, 65, was killed on Monday in a house on St Brigid's Crescent, Liverpool, which had been listed online for dog breeding.
Ms Dunn's family said: "Life will never be the same without you."
Five American bulldogs, which were inside the house, were handed over and humanely destroyed.
American bulldogs are not one of the four breeds currently banned in the UK.
A man who was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control was released on conditional bail on Wednesday.
Merseyside Police said a post-mortem examination would be carried out to establish the victim's cause of death.
Liverpool John Moores University, where Ms Dunn worked as a cleaner, previously described her as "hard-working and dedicated".
