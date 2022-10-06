Hillsborough families' anger at not being told of pathology review
- Published
Relatives of Hillsborough victims have said it is "disgraceful" they were not told a review into pathology failings at the original inquest was under way.
Margaret Aspinall, whose son James died in the 1989 disaster, said it was "appalling" she heard via the media.
A review into what went wrong with the original pathology report into the deaths of the 97 victims was announced on Wednesday.
The Home Office has been approached for comment.
The stadium crush developed at the start of an FA Cup semi-final match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.
The original inquests, which were quashed by the High Court in 2012, heard no evidence from after 15:15 BST on the day of the disaster, 15 April, at the Hillsborough ground in Sheffield.
The review was aimed at ensuring similar mistakes were not made in the future, the Home Office said.
Mrs Aspinall said: "I was always under the impression that families would be informed first.
"We heard nothing about this review until we read it on media and I find that rather appalling, the families should have been told first and foremost.
"Its only polite and proper and just to inform families."
Mrs Aspinall is calling for the review to be halted until all the families agreed it should go ahead.
She continued: "We've gone through all of this for all of these years and we've had to fight every step of the way to get to the truth of Hillsborough and I just find this all rather cynical. What is going on?"
Greater Manchester's mayor Andy Burnham, who helped set up the Hillsborough Independent Panel when he was a government minister, said a key principle was families would always be told first.
"To have a major Home Office review on something as sensitive as pathology, blood readings taken from those who died, and the families didn't know and that is a process that is now going to be done and they read about it in the media, its disgraceful," he said.
In a tweet, Liverpool's metropolitan mayor Steve Rotheram said it was "thoughtless and insensitive" to not inform families first.
Steve Kelly, whose brother Michael died aged 38 in the disaster, said hearing major developments through the news was something the families are "used to".
"I heard this morning on Radio Merseyside when I woke up," he said.
However, Mr Kelly said he was "pleased" the review was going ahead.
"We fought hard for this over the years," he said.
"Going forward hopefully it will help others and help get support for the Hillsborough law."