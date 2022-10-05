St Helens crash: Man charged with murdering boy, 17
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy who was killed in a crash.
Harley Lea died from head injuries in hospital after the collision involving a car and two motorbikes in St Helens at about 00:30 BST on Tuesday.
Brandon Glover, 24, of St Helens, has also been charged with causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving and grievous bodily harm.
He will appear at Wirral Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The crash happened at the junction of Park Road and Boardmans Lane in the town.
A 19-year-old man who was earlier arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action, Merseyside Police said.
The force said two other men who were injured in the crash remain in hospital.
