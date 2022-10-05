The Beatles: Love Me Do celebrated at Sir Paul McCartney's former home
Two acts have recorded versions of the Beatles' debut single at Sir Paul McCartney's childhood home to mark the 60th anniversary of the song's release.
Released on 5 October 1962, Love Me Do reached number 17 in the UK and number one in the US two years later.
Jazz singer Ni Maxine and indie pop band TRAITS performed in Liverpool's 20 Forthlin Road, where the track was written by Sir Paul and John Lennon.
Maxine said there had been "a lot to live up to" in recording in the house.
The performances were arranged by the National Trust, which cares for 20 Forthlin Road, as part of a series of events to mark the anniversary.
The acts were chosen by Sir Paul's brother, Mike McCartney, the music writer and DJ Pete Paphides and representatives of the trust.
TRAITS singer Kieran McCarthy said it had been "the most special thing we could possibly imagine".
"We only started the band in January and from this, it's got to be Glastonbury [next], as I can't top this."
"It's such an amazing song and such an amazing legacy that follows it, so it's a real honour to be part of this," she added.
McCartney said he wanted his old home to be a focal point for the anniversary, as it was the place where the Beatles first found their sound.
"We want our little house to continue to inspire new creative generations," he told BBC North West Tonight.
"Our message is [that] something extraordinary can happen, whoever or wherever you are, with creativity and love.
"Everyone is welcome here and we hope everyone is inspired here."
Love Me Do
- Love Me Do was the Beatles' first single, backed by P.S. I Love You, and was released on 5 October 1962, the same day that the first official James Bond film, Dr No, was released in cinemas
- When the single was originally released in the UK, it peaked at number 17, but it was repromoted, though not reissued, in 1982 and reached number four
- In the US, the single was a number one hit in 1964
The house was where Lennon and Sir Paul rehearsed and wrote about 30 early songs, including Love Me Do, on the front room floor.
McCartney said he could remember when he first heard the pair playing Love Me Do and how it was picked to be the band's debut single.
"There were many beautiful songs that floated upstairs to me, but that was the one was that was chosen," he said.
"I heard them all from nothing. I could hear the guitar [and] the chords being formed.
"Our kid and John would always choose chords and change them and make them different and that was the genius of that group."
Paphides said it was "impossible to hear Love Me Do without thinking about the pop-cultural revolution for which it was undoubtedly a catalyst".
"John Lennon's harmonica sounded to me like the bracing stink of Mersey mud.
"And yet, I'd never been to Liverpool."
