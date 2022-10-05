Liverpool man bailed after woman killed in American bulldog attack
- Published
A man who was arrested after a woman was mauled to death by dogs in a house has been released on conditional bail.
Ann Dunn, 65, was attacked on Monday at a property in St Brigid's Crescent in Kirkdale, Liverpool, which had been listed online for dog breeding.
The 31-year-old man had been detained on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control.
Five American bulldogs, which were inside the house, were handed over and humanely destroyed.
American bulldogs are not one of the four breeds currently banned in the UK.
Merseyside Police said a post-mortem examination would be carried out to establish the victim's cause of death.
A spokesman for Liverpool John Moores University, where Ms Dunn worked as a cleaner, has described her as "hard-working and dedicated".
"The university community is absolutely shocked and devastated by this tragic loss and to lose Ann in this way is just heartbreaking," he added.
