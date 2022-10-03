Liverpool woman attacked by dogs and killed in Kirkdale house
- Published
A woman has died after being attacked by dogs in a house in Liverpool, police have confirmed.
The victim, aged in her 60s, was mauled by dogs in a property on St Brigids Crescent, Kirkdale, shortly before 16:30 BST, Merseyside Police said.
The force said she died at the scene and her next of kin had been informed.
Det Insp Gavin Mulcahy said officers were at the scene carrying out further inquiries and asked anyone with information to contact the force.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.