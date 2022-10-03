Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Man in court accused of murdering schoolgirl
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot in her home in Liverpool.
The nine-year-old was fatally wounded as her mother tried to stop a gunman chasing another man into their house.
Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, Liverpool, has also been charged with the attempted murder of Olivia's mother Cheryl Korbel and Joseph Nee.
Mr Cashman was remanded into custody and will appear at Liverpool Crown Court at 14:00 BST.
Olivia was shot in the chest and her mother was injured as Mr Nee, a convicted burglar, was chased into their home on 22 August.
Olivia's parents were in court along with police officers and more than 20 members of the media.
Mr Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, is also charged with two counts of possessing a firearm to endanger life.
He was in handcuffs in the dock surrounded by four police officers during the hearing, which lasted about 10 minutes.
Mr Cashman had his head bowed throughout the proceedings.
A second defendant, Paul Russell, 40, also appeared in court charged with assisting an offender.
The court heard Mr Russell, of Snowberry Road, West Derby, was alleged to have assisted Mr Cashman by driving him away from the scene and disposing of clothing.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 31 October.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk