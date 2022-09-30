Everton match goalpost protester sentenced
A climate change activist who tied himself to a goalpost at a Premier League football match has been handed a six-week prison sentence.
Louis McKechnie stopped play when he ran on to the pitch during an Everton vs Newcastle United game at Goodison Park stadium on 17 March.
He used a metal zip-tie to attach himself to the goalpost by his neck.
The 21-year-old denied aggravated trespass but was found guilty at South Sefton Magistrates' Court.
He told the court he was hoping to save billions of lives through his protest, which he made while wearing a T-shirt bearing the slogan Just Stop Oil.
Stewards during the televised match could be seen using cutters to free him from the goalpost.
District Judge Wendy Lloyd said: "I have no doubt from what you have told me that you're passionate about your cause.
"Not very passionate about football, apparently."
She said his actions were "reckless" and "potentially very dangerous".
Simon Jones, prosecuting, told the court how the drama played out at the beginning of the second half of the match.
McKechnie was on the pitch for about 10 minutes while stewards attempted to remove him, Mr Jones said.
The court heard the match was extended by 14 minutes following the disruption.
'Public awareness'
McKechnie told the court Just Stop Oil was a civil resistance group which wanted the government to act to end the use of fossil fuels.
The match he targeted was picked because Everton were playing Newcastle - a football team sponsored by oil company Saudi Aramco, he told the court.
McKechnie added: "Hopefully, public awareness will bring public action which might actually, if we can get the government to listen to us, might actually save a lot of lives."
Laura O'Brien, defending, said McKechnie was responding to the climate emergency and what he believed were failing democratic processes.
The court heard McKechnie, who gave his address as HMP Altcourse, had previous convictions for aggravated trespass and wilfully obstructing the highway.
He has already served the period handed to him in sentencing, having been in custody since July.
The protester was also given a £50 fine, or one-day in detention, for going on to the playing area, made subject to a three-year football banning order and ordered to pay £500 towards prosecution costs.