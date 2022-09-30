Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Further arrest over Liverpool shooting
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot in her own home.
The nine-year-old was killed as her mother tried to stop a gunman entering their house in Liverpool on 22 August.
Merseyside Police said the 40-year-old, from Dovecot, had been taken to a police station where he would be questioned by detectives.
The force has now made 11 arrests as part of their investigation, but no charges have so far been brought.
A man arrested on suspicion of her murder on Thursday remains in police custody.
Olivia's mother Cheryl Korbel was shot in the wrist as she tried to shut the door on the gunman, who was chasing and firing at another man, at about 22:00 BST on Kingsheath Avenue.
He continued shooting and fatally hit the schoolgirl in her chest.
Neither of the men were known to the family.
The force previously said it had identified two weapons used by the killer, with a .38 revolver responsible for the fatal shot.
A Glock-type self-loading 9mm pistol was also used by the gunman the same night.
A record reward of up to £200,000 has been offered in the search for the gunman by Crimestoppers.
The amount was increased after the charity's founder Lord Ashcroft doubled an initial pledge of £50,000 to match £100,000 put forward by a private donor.
It will be paid for information leading to the conviction of Olivia's killer.
Olivia's funeral was held on 15 September at a packed St Margaret Mary's Church, just streets away from where the shooting happened.
Pink ties, jackets, scarves and bows were worn by those attending the service after her family asked people to wear a "splash of pink".
Speaking in her eulogy, her mother said her daughter had "touched so many people's hearts and was loved and adored by everyone".
"I will never say goodbye but what I will say is goodnight, love you, see you in the morning."
