Ashley Dale: Police seek car connected to Old Swan shooting
Police have released CCTV footage of a car they want to find in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman.
Ashley Dale, 28, was found with a gunshot wound to her body in her back garden in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of 21 August.
Her inquest, which was opened and adjourned in August, was told she was not believed to be the intended target.
Merseyside Police said it wanted to find a grey Hyundai i30 N which was in the area shortly before her death.
The clip shows the car in Page Moss, a few miles from the attack, on the evening of the shooting.
Det Ch Insp Cath Cummings said the force wanted to hear from "anyone who lives in these areas and may have any information about this car".
"This might range from knowing who was driving, seeing someone being picked up, or capturing further images or footage on CCTV, dashcam or doorbell devices," she said.
She added that officers "also need to know where the car is now".
Eight people have been arrested in connection with Ms Dale's death, but no-one has been charged.
She was one of four people who were killed in a week on Merseyside.
Sam Rimmer, 22, was shot in Dingle on 16 August, while Karen Dempsey, 55, died in hospital after being stabbed in a pub car park on 22 August.
Later that day, nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead in her home in Dovecot.
