The Beatles: John Lennon's Liverpool home sells for £280k
- Published
The home of John Lennon's mother, which was dubbed the House of Sin, has fetched nearly £280,000 at auction.
Omega Auctions said the three-bedroom house on Blomfield Road in Liverpool sold for £279,500.
A spokesman for the auction house said it was purchased by a UK buyer who "bought it for their daughter who is a big Beatles fan".
Lennon and Sir Paul McCartney rehearsed at the house in their first band The Quarrymen.
Lennon's beloved mother Julia lived in the home with her husband John "Bobby" Dykins from 1950 until her death in 1958, with the singer's sisters Julia Baird and Jacqueline Dykins.
In her book Imagine This, Ms Baird wrote of their mother: "I shall never forget the hilarious bathroom jam sessions she shared with the budding Beatles.
"The bathroom in our little house in Blomfield Road was probably one of the smallest in Britain.
"To see John, Paul, George, Pete Shotton, Ivan Vaughan, my mother and probably a couple of hangers-on scrambling around inside, trying to find a place to sit, was like a comedy act."
Lennon was a frequent visitor to the house in Allerton while living about a mile-and-a-half-away with his aunt Mimi in Menlove Avenue, who dubbed the property the House of Sin.
Auctioneer Paul Fairweather previously said the property was of "huge historical importance".