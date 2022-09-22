Sister's tribute to woman who died after Southport nightclub fall
A care worker who died after falling from a fire escape at a nightclub was "so driven and so determined in life", her sister has said.
Katie Davenport, 23, was critically injured in the fall at Hey Amigos club in Southport on 4 September and died 13 days later in hospital.
Her sister Lianne Clegg has paid tribute to her younger sibling, who she described as "a very loved person".
"There wasn't anyone who came across Katie who didn't like her," she said.
"She was an A* student. She went to college three times to get the highest grades she could.
"She was just so driven and so determined in life."
At the time of her death, Ms Davenport was working at the Promenade Care Home in Southport - a job she loved.
Ms Clegg said: "Katie's life was work. When she went shopping, she was always putting something in the trolley for the residents.
"I'm just expecting her to be at work and then reality hits you."
She described the 23-year-old as an "amazing" daughter and sister to her six siblings and was "incredibly close" to her three nieces and had plans for the future with her boyfriend Niall.
"We all idolised her. Our lives will never be the same without her here," she added.
Merseyside Police previously said it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and confirmed a criminal investigation was not taking place.
Hey Amigos previously said in a statement on Instagram: "Our thoughts are with the young girl, her family and friends at this difficult time."
Ms Davenport's funeral will be held at 16:00 BST on 7 October at Southport Crematorium.
