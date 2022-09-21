River of Light: Liverpool waterfront light show returns
An illuminated art trail on Liverpool's waterfront is to return for a 17-night show.
The River of Light trail will feature 10 installations in a 2km (1.2 mile) walking trail created by local, national and international artists.
The lights will shine each evening between 21 October and 6 November.
The city's council said this year's theme is "Unexpected Twist", in a nod to the World Gymnastics Championships 2022 taking place over the same period.
Harry Doyle, Liverpool City Council's cabinet member for culture, said: "River of Light is officially an autumn staple and we're delighted to announce the trail is back this year in all its illuminated glory.
"Each year it has evolved - locations have been tweaked, different installations have been introduced.
"And each time we work with new artists from all over the world who are aware of the event's high-calibre reputation and want to be part of it which is a huge coup."
Full details of the 10 exhibits, the artists and their locations will be unveiled in October.
