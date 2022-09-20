Ashley Dale: Liverpool Cathedral funeral for woman shot in garden
The funeral of a woman who was shot in her back garden has taken place at Liverpool Cathedral.
Ashley Dale, 28, died after she was found wounded in Old Swan in the early hours of 21 August.
Her inquest, which was opened and adjourned in August, was told she was not believed to be the intended target of the attack.
Eight people have been arrested in connection with her death, but no-one has been charged.
The hearse carrying a white coffin arrived at the city's Anglican cathedral for the service topped with floral tributes that read "Daughter" and "Our Ash".
Family and friends had gathered at the cathedral to pay their respects to the environmental health officer.
At the scene
Mairead Smyth, BBC North West Tonight
Ashley Dale was killed in a case of mistaken identity at her home in Old Swan two days after being promoted in her role at Knowsley Council.
The cathedral, which was packed with hundreds of family and friends, heard she was a "rising star" whose life was cut short too soon.
During the service, the Bishop of Warrington and Acting Bishop of Liverpool, the Right Reverend Bev Mason, said Ms Dale's killers must be brought to justice.
She also called for a gun and knife amnesty, adding that the recent killings in Liverpool were not the actions of the city she knew.
Following the funeral, Knowsley Council leader Graham Morgan paid tribute to a much-loved colleague, who he said had been respected by elected and non-elected staff.
Speaking shortly after her death, Ms Dale's family said she was "a hard-working young woman who had her entire life ahead of her".
"None of this makes sense and our lives will never be the same again," they said.
Ashley Dale’s hearse leaves @LivCathedral for a private cremation pic.twitter.com/snnhKaQiWx— BBC Radio Merseyside (@bbcmerseyside) September 20, 2022
Ms Dale was one of four people who were killed in a week on Merseyside.
Sam Rimmer, 22, was shot in Dingle on 16 August, while Karen Dempsey, 55, died in hospital after being stabbed in a pub car park on 22 August.
Later that day, nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead in her home in Dovecot.