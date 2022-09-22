Police crack down on disorder in Birkenhead town centre
- Published
Police will have the power to evict anyone causing disorder from a whole town centre over the next two days after a spate of problems.
From 17:00 BST officers can order anyone engaging or likely to engage in anti-social behaviour out of the centre of Birkenhead.
They will also have the power to seize suspicious items.
The move comes after a surge in incidents involving large groups of youths causing criminal damage.
Sgt Tim Cottrell, of Merseyside Police, said: "We have introduced this dispersal zone in response to several reports involving anti-social behaviour and criminality, which is having a significant impact on businesses and people visiting Birkenhead or shopping in the town.
"These reports relate to large groups of youths who have been involved in criminal damage offences, arson and racially aggravated public order offences, causing harassment, alarm and distress.
"So far we have received reports of robbery, youths carrying weapons, criminal damage, threats towards members of the public and the anti-social use of pedal cycles in the area."
The dispersal zone will cover Borough Road, Argyle Street, Conway Street, Europa Boulevard, Price Street, Watson Street, Conway Street, Park Road East, Park Road South, Alvanley Place, Grange Road West and Whetstone Lane.
It will run from 17:00 BST until the same time on Saturday.