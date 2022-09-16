Fears over suspected explosives found on Newton-le-Willows railway
Two items thought to be homemade bombs were found on a stretch of railway, closing the line for over four hours.
The items found by maintenance workers on the Newton-Le-Willows line in Merseyside, were found to be flammable with "evidence of spirits".
The RMT union said an Army bomb disposal team was called to deal with the "incendiary type devices".
They were eventually deemed to be no risk and were removed, British Transport Police said.
A spokesman said the incident unfolded in the early hours of 6 September.
"A cordon was put in place while specialist units attended to assess the items," he said.
"The items were deemed non-threatening and removed from the railway. The line was handed back at 5.20am."
A Network Rail spokesman said staff are specially trained to recognise anything unusual on the tracks and report any cause for concern immediately.
"We thank our workers for their vigilance in reporting this potential security incident to ensure the safety of passengers and freight, and also to the British Transport Police for their quick response," he said.
He added unusual incidents are routinely shared internally across Network Rail in the form of safety bulletins to remind staff to remain vigilant and report suspicious items.
