Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Reward of £50k offered in hunt for girl's killer
- Published
A £50,000 reward has been offered in the search for the killer of Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool.
The nine-year-old was shot during a struggle when a gunman burst into her home on 22 August.
The money has been put up by Crimestoppers founder Lord Ashcroft for information that leads to the conviction of the schoolgirl's killer.
Merseyside Police have so far arrested nine men as part of the investigation but no charges have been brought.
The shooting happened when the gunman chased another man into Olivia's home.
Olivia's mother Cheryl Korbel was shot in the wrist as she tried to shut the door and her daughter suffered a fatal shot to her chest.
Writing on Twitter, Lord Ashcroft said: "We need to catch the cowards responsible."
Earlier in the week police carried out a search of West Derby Golf Club for two guns used in the attack.
Speaking on Monday, Det Ch Supt Mark Kameen said: "We have made nine arrests and we are building up an evidential picture, but we still need more information and we need to find the guns."
"I would appeal to anyone who has information which could help us with our investigation to come forward.
"This offender and those protecting him are a blight on the community and the impact they have on the decent people of the community is toxic."
Olivia's funeral is due to take place at St Margaret Mary's Church in Dovecot on Thursday.
