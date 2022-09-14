Queen Elizabeth II: River Mersey to see magnificent tribute, mayor says
- Published
Ships and boats are to take part in a "magnificent maritime spectacle" on the River Mersey to honour the Queen, a mayor has said.
Liverpool City Council said about 20 vessels, including RNLI lifeboats and the Disney Magic cruise liner, will gather near Pier Head at 14:00 BST.
They will then sound their whistles for a minute, a spokeswoman said.
Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram said it would be a "unique tribute" to an "incredible life".
He said the region's maritime links to the Royal Family "run deep, with both Her Majesty and royal vessels having visited the Port of Liverpool several times throughout her 70-year reign".
The "magnificent maritime spectacle" was "a chance for members of the seafaring community, local residents, and visitors, to pay their respects on our iconic waterfront in the way that only our region can do best", he said.
He added that it would be "a really special moment... to observe a unique tribute to the incredible life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II".
The tribute will take place in front of the Three Graces - the Royal Liver Building, the Cunard Building and the Port of Liverpool Building.
The council spokeswoman said river tugs will "perform Fleur De Lis, spraying water from their fire cannons" and vessels currently within Liverpool and Wirral dock systems, including at Cammell Laird in Birkenhead, will also sound their whistles in unison, "showing solidarity with the maritime salute".
A bagpiper will perform ahead of the tribute and will also "signal the end of the minute by playing the lament", she said.