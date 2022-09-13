Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Classmates of shooting victim praised for resilience
By Mairead Smyth & Samantha Jagger
BBC North West Tonight
- Published
Olivia Pratt-Korbel's classmates have been praised by their head teacher for their resilience as they return to school and try to make sense of their friend's killing.
The nine-year-old was shot during a struggle when a gunman burst into her Liverpool home.
Head teacher Rebecca Wilkinson said children at St Margaret Mary's Catholic Junior School wanted to create a permanent memorial to Olivia.
She said Olivia had "oozed kindness".
Nine people have so far been arrested in connection with the 22 August shooting but no charges have been brought.
Mrs Wilkinson said the children had been sharing fond memories of Olivia.
Although the pupils remain desperately upset, she said their talks had been "heartening" and "brought happiness in a tragic situation".
"Olivia would walk into my room with her friends and her smile would light up the place," she said.
"She oozed kindness and was quite a character."
Mrs Wilkinson said the staff and 480 students were offered counselling and were "devastated at the loss of their friend".
"We are so proud of how resilient the children have been," she said.
"They are happy to chat about her, they are not frightened to mention her name and share their memories."
Mrs Wilkinson said one nice memory of Olivia recalled how she mischievously came to school wearing pink nail polish and spent the day with her hands closed to hide them from the teachers.
The head teacher said Thursday, the day of Olivia's funeral, would be dedicated to the schoolgirl and pupils had been encouraged to wear pink.
The school will also be decorated with pink hearts and ribbons.
Mrs Wilkinson said the youngsters are considering building a rose garden and naming part of the playground in memory of the nine-year-old.
