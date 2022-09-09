Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Eighth arrest in murder probe
- Published
An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool.
The man, from the West Derby area of the city, is being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
He is the eighth person to be arrested in connection with the murder of the nine-year-old in her own home on 22 August, Merseyside Police said.
Police said a 29-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation yesterday remains in custody.
Nobody has yet been charged.
A 34-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Olivia has been released on conditional bail.
Three other men, aged 29, 34 and 41, held on suspicion of assisting an offender, have also been bailed.
'Splash of pink'
The schoolgirl was shot in the chest after convicted burglar Joseph Nee ran into her home.
He was was being chased by a gunman who continued to fire shots as Olivia's mother, Cheryl Korbel, tried to the shut the door.
Neither of the men who entered the home had any links to the family.
The schoolgirl's funeral is due to take place at St Margaret Mary's Church, in Dovecot, on 15 September and her family have asked mourners to wear a "splash of pink" for the service.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and they continued to appeal to the public for information.
