Queen Elizabeth II: Merseyside and Cheshire pay tribute
- Published
People in Merseyside and Cheshire have been sharing memories of the Queen following her death at the age of 96.
Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram reflected on "fond" memories of lunching with the "remarkable monarch" when she visited Liverpool in 2008.
He recalled how "she was a fan of the Scouse sense of humour" and was at times "in fits of laughter".
Flags are at half mast on public buildings and councils have opened books of condolence.
Tributes to the Queen are also on display on digital billboards in Liverpool city centre.
"In 2008, I had the honour of serving as Lord Mayor of Liverpool, acting as the city's first citizen during our illustrious year as European Capital of Culture," Mr Rotheram said in a tweet.
"My first official duty was to welcome The Queen to Liverpool.
"I spent several hours in her company and sat beside her at a lunch in St George's Hall.
"It is an occasion I look back on fondly.
"That day, I saw a side of her that very few people get the chance to see.
"It's safe to say that she was a fan of the Scouse sense of humour as, at times, she was in fits of laughter - so much so that she had to retrieve a handkerchief from her handbag to dab away the tears rolling down her face."
Roy Gladden, Lord Mayor of Liverpool, recalled being struck by her "genuine warmth and sincerity" when he met her when she visited the city in 2016.
"The people of our city will remember her with great fondness and affection, particularly for her many visits to Liverpool during her long reign, which always drew large crowds of well-wishers," he said.
Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson reflected on a "very sad day in our history" and the "warm welcome" the city offered on her many visits.
"There can't be many people who do not have a memory of Her Majesty The Queen visiting the city, whether it was for the opening of the Kingsway Tunnel, the Garden Festival, during the Golden Jubilee celebrations, or when the Queen opened the new Museum of Liverpool," she said.
"The warm welcome always afforded to Her Majesty during her visits to Liverpool is testament to the high regard in which she was held, and the respect she commanded."
Tracy Marshall, 58, from Liverpool, recalls being "very star-struck" when having a special lunch with the Queen.
She said the Queen was "very kind" during the three-course meal.
"I was chosen to have lunch with the Queen. I worked for Liverpool City Council at the time doing grants for communities," she said.
"We were all lined up waiting to meet her and when she got to me she said, 'And what is it that you do?'.
"I suddenly became very star-struck and lost the power of speech. My friend Gloria had to respond for me."
She added: "The Queen was very kind in her approach to the situation and just carried on as normal, and the lunch, a three-course sit down meal at the town hall, was fabulous."
'Extraordinary reign'
Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, described the Queen's "selflessness and public service" as an "inspiration to us all".
She described how in June 2018 the monarch was welcomed by 14,000 people in a visit to Chester which was "one of the City of Chester's greatest honours".
Ms Gittins added: "Over her reign of over 70 years, she demonstrated a duty to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, and a devotion to a life of service.
"Her Majesty will be sadly missed, and we are grateful to have shared in her extraordinary reign."
