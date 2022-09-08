Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Further arrest in girl's murder probe
Police investigating the shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool have arrested another suspect during raids on three properties.
Merseyside Police said a 29-year-old man was held on suspicion of assisting an offender in the West Derby area earlier.
Searches of three properties in the suburb are continuing.
Olivia was shot when a gunman chased another man into her home in Dovecot on 22 August.
A 34-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool has been released on conditional bail.
Three other men, aged 29, 34 and 41, held on suspicion of assisting an offender, have also been bailed.
The schoolgirl was shot in the chest after convicted burglar Joseph Nee, who was being chased by a gunman, ran into her home.
Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, was injured as she tried to the shut the door but the attacker fired more shots.
Neither of the men who entered the home had any links to the family.
The force appealed for information from the public and said the investigation was "ongoing", adding detectives needed to "build up a strong evidential picture".
Ms Korbel, who was shot in the wrist, has called on those responsible for her daughter's murder to come forward.
Olivia's father, John Francis Pratt, also said his daughter's death could not be in vain as he remembered her as a "real bright spark who loved to laugh".
The schoolgirl's funeral is due to take place at St Margaret Mary's Church in Dovecot on 15 September and her family has asked mourners to wear a "splash of pink" for the service.
A fundraising page set up to help with funds for the family has raised more than £40,000.
