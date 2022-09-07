Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Man held on suspicion of murder bailed
- Published
A man who was arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool has been released on conditional bail.
Police were given extra time to question the man, 34, who was also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Sunday.
Olivia was shot when a gunman chased another man into her home in Dovecot.
Three other men, aged 29, 34 and 41, held on suspicion of assisting an offender have also been bailed.
The schoolgirl was shot in the chest after convicted burglar Joseph Nee, who was being chased by a gunman, ran into her home on 22 August.
Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, was injured as she tried to the shut the door but the attacker fired more shots.
Neither of the men who entered the home had any links to the family.
Merseyside Police appealed for information from the public and said the investigation was "ongoing", adding that detectives needed to "build up a strong evidential picture".
Ms Korbel, who was shot in the wrist, has called on those responsible for her daughter's murder to come forward.
Speaking in a video appeal she said: "You know you've done wrong, so you need to own up."
Olivia's father, John Francis Pratt, said his daughter's death could not be in vain as he remembered her as a "real bright spark who loved to laugh".
'No more violence'
The schoolgirl's death was one of three fatal shootings within a week in the city.
Leaders in Merseyside released an open letter on Tuesday calling for "no more violence, no more turning a blind eye and no more innocent lives ruined".
The joint statement from Liverpool City Region leaders said the deaths of "three innocent victims" - Olivia, Ashley Dale and Sam Rimmer, had to "represent a line in the sand".