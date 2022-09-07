Motorcyclist dies after Liverpool crash
- Published
A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car in Liverpool.
Paramedics were called to the junction of Boundary Street and Regent Road in the Vauxhall area of the city at 18:30 BST on Tuesday.
The man, in his 20s, died in hospital shortly after, said Merseyside Police.
The driver of the black Audi stopped at the scene and is helping police with their investigation. Two people travelling in the car were treated in hospital for minor injuries.
Ch Insp Colin Dyer said the dead man's family had been informed.
The force appealed for witnesses or anyone with CCTV and dashcam footage to come forward.
