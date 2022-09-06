Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer must own up, says mum
- Published
The mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel has urged her daughter's killer to confess to the murder.
In an emotional appeal, Cheryl Korbel, 46, told those responsible "you know you've done wrong, so you need to own up".
The nine-year-old girl was shot when a gunman chased another man into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on 22 August. She later died in hospital.
Ms Korbel described Olivia as her "little shadow".
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of her murder.
Olivia was shot in the chest when the gunman fired. Neither of the men who entered the home had any links to her family.
Ms Korbel was shot in the wrist as she tried to shut the door on the attacker, but he fired two more shots at the man he had pursued, police said.
Speaking in a video appeal released by Merseyside Police, Ms Korbel said: "Like I taught my kids, you do something wrong, you own up to it.
"If anyone is hiding these guns they need to speak up because they need to be off the streets.
"No one, no one at all should have to go through this."
Ms Korbel said the family had been planning days out and a trip to buy Olivia's new school uniform shortly before she was killed.
Speaking with a bandaged arm, she said: "I didn't get that chance to go and get her school uniform. But I'll keep going, for Liv."
Ms Korbel said Olivia "was amazing" and "she loved life".
"She was my little shadow, She went everywhere with me. Everyone that she met, they fell in love with her.
"She left her mark on everyone that she met. She may only have been nine but she packed a lot in them nine years."
Ms Lorbel broke down in tears as she described how her daughter would never stop talking, adding: "That's what I miss the most, because I can't hear her talk."
Olivia's father, John Francis Pratt, has also paid tribute to his daughter and called for anyone with information about her death to come forward.
The 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder was also arrested for attempted murder in the early hours of Sunday.
He remains in custody and police were granted a further 36 hours on Monday night to continue questioning him.
The same extension was also granted regarding two men, aged 29 and 41, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
A fourth man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender on Sunday night is also being questioned.
Olivia's death was one of three fatal shootings within a week in the city.
Police previously arrested two men, aged 33 and 36, on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder before releasing them on bail.
