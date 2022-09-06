Widnes man who stabbed daughter's gran 20 times jailed
- Published
A man who stabbed his daughter's grandmother more than 20 times before trying to run her over in a "callous and brutal" attack has been jailed.
Michael Moon, 39, had taken cocaine and drank a litre of vodka when he grabbed a kitchen knife and drove to Tabley Avenue, Widnes, to confront Carmel Ratcliffe, Cheshire Police said.
Moon, of Widnes, Cheshire, who admitted attempted murder, repeatedly knifed the 67-year-old on 4 June.
He was jailed for 22 years on Monday.
He also pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to possession of a bladed article.
Moon, of Rope House Walk, Cherry Sutton, spoke briefly with Ms Ratcliffe through the window of his car before getting out armed with the kitchen knife.
He then repeatedly stabbed her in the head and upper body, continuing to attack her even after she fell to the ground, police said.
The force said Moon then threw the knife at the victim, which became lodged in her shoulder. He got back in his car telling her he was going to run her over.
As Ms Ratcliffe began crawling along the pavement in an attempt to escape, Moon mounted the pavement and tried to run her over.
'Truly shocked'
Despite the severity of her injuries, the victim managed to move out of the path of his vehicle, police added.
Moon then fled the scene driving at speeds of 134mph.
Neighbours provided "lifesaving" first aid treatment before she was taken to hospital and had emergency surgery, police said.
Moon was arrested later that night and subsequently charged with attempted murder.
Det Insp Hannah Friend praised Ms Ratcliffe's "incredible courage and tenacity" the "much-loved wife, mother, and grandmother" had shown since the attack.
"This incident was one of the most violent and harrowing attacks my colleagues and I have seen in our careers," she said, adding they have been "truly shocked by the callous and brutal nature of the assault".
She said she feared it would have had a "very different" outcome "had it not been for the outstanding bravery of Carmel's neighbours in providing critical lifesaving first-aid".
