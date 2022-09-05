Woman critical after Southport nightclub balcony fall

Hey AmigosGoogle
Police were called to Hey Amigos on West Street, Southport in the early hours of Sunday

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after falling from a balcony at a nightclub.

Merseyside Police confirmed emergency services were called to Hey Amigos club in Southport at about 02:55 BST on Sunday.

Officers had received reports that a woman in her 20s had fallen from a balcony area in the club on West Street, a force spokesman added.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The BBC has contacted Hey Amigos for a comment.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics