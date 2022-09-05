Woman critical after Southport nightclub balcony fall
- Published
A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after falling from a balcony at a nightclub.
Merseyside Police confirmed emergency services were called to Hey Amigos club in Southport at about 02:55 BST on Sunday.
Officers had received reports that a woman in her 20s had fallen from a balcony area in the club on West Street, a force spokesman added.
Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
The BBC has contacted Hey Amigos for a comment.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.