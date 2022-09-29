Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Murder arrest over Liverpool shooting
- Published
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot in her home.
The nine-year-old was killed as her mother tried to stop a gunman entering their house in Liverpool on 22 August.
Merseyside Police said the suspect, from Dovecot, had been taken to a police station where he would be questioned by detectives.
The force has now arrested 10 men as part of the investigation, but no charges have so far been brought.
Olivia's mother Cheryl Korbel was shot in the wrist as she tried to shut the door on the gunman, who was chasing and firing at another man.
He continued shooting and hit the schoolgirl with a fatal shot to her chest.
Neither of the men were known to the family.
Following the latest arrest, a police spokesman said the investigation into Olivia's death was continuing.
"We continue to appeal for people with information to come forward to assist us in bringing those responsible to justice," he added.
The force previously said it had identified two weapons used by the killer, with a .38 revolver responsible for the fatal shot.
A Glock-type self-loading 9mm pistol was also used by the gunman the same night.
A record reward of up to £200,000 has been offered in the search for the gunman by Crimestoppers.
The amount was increased after the charity's founder Lord Ashcroft doubled an initial pledge of £50,000 to match £100,000 put forward by a private donor.
It will be paid for information leading to the conviction of Olivia's killer.
Olivia's funeral was held on 15 September at a packed St Margaret Mary's Church, just streets away from where the shooting happened.
Speaking in her eulogy, her mother said her daughter had "touched so many people's hearts and was loved and adored by everyone".
