Maghull: Boy, 16, critically injured after being hit by bus
A boy has been critically injured after he was struck by a bus in Merseyside.
The 16-year-old pedestrian was hit by a single-decker bus in Green Lane, Maghull, shortly before 17:30 BST on Friday, Merseyside Police said.
He was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and remains in a critical but stable condition.
The bus driver stopped at the scene and assisted officers, the force said. It appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
