Maghull: Boy, 16, critically injured after being hit by bus

The boy was taken to hospital and remains in a critical but stable condition, police say

A boy has been critically injured after he was struck by a bus in Merseyside.

The 16-year-old pedestrian was hit by a single-decker bus in Green Lane, Maghull, shortly before 17:30 BST on Friday, Merseyside Police said.

He was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and remains in a critical but stable condition.

The bus driver stopped at the scene and assisted officers, the force said. It appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

