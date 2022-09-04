Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Arrests over nine-year-old's murder
Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.
The nine-year-old was shot and her mother was injured when a gunman chased a man into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on 22 August.
A 34-year-old man from Liverpool has been detained on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.
A 41-year-old man from Knowsley, Merseyside, has been held on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Both men are being held in police custody.
Det Ch Supt Mark Kameen, who is leading the investigation, said: "We still need the public's help in ensuring that we can a build a strong evidential picture so justice is served for Olivia and her family.
"With this, I appeal for those who may have information, no matter how small, that could continue to help our inquiries to contact us directly or anonymously and we will do the rest."