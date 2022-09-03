Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Funeral mourners asked to wear pink by family
The family of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel have asked mourners to wear a "splash of pink" to her funeral.
Olivia was fatally shot and her mother was injured after a gunman chased a man into her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on 22 August.
Neither of the men had any links to her family.
The service will take place at St Margaret Mary's in Dovecot on 15 September, according to a notice by Debbie Bennett Funeral Directors.
The church is next to St Margaret Mary's Catholic Junior School which Olivia attended.
The notice posted on the funeral directors website said: "Olivia will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
"Funeral mass at St Margaret Mary's Church, Pilch Lane, Dovecot on Thursday 15th September at 11am, followed by a private burial."
"Family requested everyone to wear a splash of pink," it added.
Olivia died after she was shot in her home when a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into the property at about 22:00 BST.
A post-mortem examination found her medical cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.
During the opening of Olivia's inquest on Tuesday, Liverpool Senior Coroner Andre Rebello said armed response officers found her with a gunshot wound to her chest.
He said a police officer had "scooped" up Olivia and ran with her to try to save her life, pressing his hand on her wound as she was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in the back of a police car.
Olivia's mother Cheryl was injured as she tried to shut the door, but the attacker fired more shots at the man he had pursued.
She is still receiving treatment for her injuries, police said.
CCTV footage of the gunman fleeing the scene was released by police on Thursday as the investigation continues into her death.
A 36-year-old man from Huyton and a 33-year-old from Dovecot were arrested on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder in relation to Olivia's death last week and have been released on bail.
