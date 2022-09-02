Murder charge over woman found dead in Haydock house
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead at a house in Haydock.
The body of Jacqueline Forrest, 49, was discovered at the property on Piele Road on Wednesday morning.
Robert Massey, of Piele Road, has been charged with one count of murder and with two counts of attempted murder.
The 43-year-old has been remanded into custody and is due before Liverpool Remand Court on Saturday, Merseyside Police said.
