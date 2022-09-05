Liverpool Cruise Terminal marks 15th anniversary
Liverpool's cruise terminal is on course to welcome its one millionth international visitor by the end of the 2022 season as it marks its 15th anniversary, the city council has said.
It was officially opened in 2007 and has since welcomed more than 700 ships.
Cruise Liverpool said it was "looking to the future" following an "extremely challenging two years" during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Fifteen days of celebrations are planned, including daily entertainment.
The cruise terminal has boosted the local economy by £65m, the council said.
'Difficult waters'
Councillor Harry Doyle, cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, said: "Cruise Liverpool has been on an incredible journey over the last 15 years.
"From the early days of six ships and 6,000 passengers, to the present day.
"The cruise terminal has an important role to play in Liverpool's future, and the next step is to explore how we can grow this future sustainably."
John Mawer from Cruise Liverpool said: "Coming off the back of an extremely challenging two years for Cruise Liverpool and the wider industry as a whole, it's important that we press pause and take stock of how far we've come in the last 15 years.
"We know the city is navigating difficult waters at the moment and we're working hard at Cruise Liverpool to attract more operators and expand our remit beyond cruise ships to ensure we can continue to have a strong economic impact whilst exploring innovative ways to meet our environmental goals."
The anniversary celebrations will begin later and include performances from local musicians and a new partnership with Strawberry Field Steps to Work programme, allowing young people with learning disabilities to learn about working at a busy cruise terminal.
