Haydock murder probe: Woman found dead in house named by police
A woman who was found dead at a house in Haydock has been named by police.
The body of Jacqueline Forrest, 49, was discovered at the property on Piele Road on Wednesday morning.
Merseyside Police said a post-mortem examination had revealed the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and manual asphyxiation by strangulation or suffocation.
A 43 year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody for questioning.
