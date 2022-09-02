Plans for £1.6m central Liverpool music office revealed
Plans for a £1.6m music office to support the industry in the Liverpool city region (LCR) have been revealed.
The LCR Music Office is part of the second stage of a £2m investment originally approved in March 2020.
The centralised office will provide guidance, support and a single point of contact for the music sector in the region.
Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said it will offer "one front door" for businesses and skill development.
"Our musical heritage is obviously very important, attracting millions of visitors to the region every year, but I want to invest to ensure that our future can be just as bright," he said.
"The new LCR Music Office will help to oversee the musical sector in the region, providing one front door for businesses and acts alike who need support or guidance to take their careers to the next level."
Of the £2m investment originally approved in 2020, £400,000 has already been assigned to the Music Board which created a £150,000 emergency support fund for music businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with over 50 music businesses receiving grants of up to £5,000.
The remaining £1.6m will be used to ensure business growth, skills and talent development.
'Music central to the region'
Mat Ong, of content promoter Glasswerk, said although he had not "seen much detail yet, investment is always welcome".
"Hopefully the funds are used wisely to help develop under-represented artists and entrepreneurs, support business in staffing and training, and help independents generally rather than favour corporate investment ride roughshod over local creativity," he said.
Councillor Mike Wharton, portfolio holder for culture, tourism and visitor economy, said music is "central" to the city region.
"It's vital that we continue to support our local music industry and this investment will help do just that, by supporting the entire infrastructure required to create jobs within the sector and allow the artists of the future to continue to emerge," he said.
The Music Office will support the Liverpool City Region Music Board, which was set up in December 2018 as an independent, sector-led board, appointed by Steve Rotheram, and is supported by Liverpool City Council.
