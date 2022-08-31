Haydock murder investigation: Man questioned over woman's death
A man is being questioned by detectives after a woman was found dead at a property in Haydock.
A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a woman, aged in her 40s, was discovered in a home on Piele Road at 09:05 BST.
A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out into her cause of death.
Merseyside Police said a man in his 30s, who was found close to the scene with injuries and was taken to hospital, was now being questioned.
House-to-house, CCTV and forensic inquiries are being carried out in the area.
Det Ch Insp Allison Woods urged anyone in the area between 08:00 and 09:00 or who has any information on the incident to contact the force.
"The investigation is in the very early stages and while I understand that incidents of this nature are worrying to people living locally we believe those involved were known to each other and there is no threat to the wider community," she added.