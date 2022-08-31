Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Public must share pivotal details, police say
- Published
Police investigating Olivia Pratt-Korbel's shooting have urged people to share what they know about her death, as even an "inconsequential" detail "could prove absolutely pivotal".
The nine-year-old was killed as her mother tried to stop a gunman entering their home in Liverpool on 22 August.
Two men arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder have been bailed.
Det Ch Supt Mark Kameen said Merseyside Police wanted to "gather as much information as we possibly can".
He said in the week since the shooting, "a lot has already come in", but added that "just because we have seen two arrests doesn't mean that we need that information any less".
"Tell us what you know, directly or anonymously, and let us judge how important that information is," he said.
"Something you might think inconsequential could prove absolutely pivotal in our work, so don't assume we don't need to hear it.
"I'd rather see the same details sent in repeatedly, than people feeling they don't need to share it."
Olivia was fatally shot and her mother was injured after a gunman chased a man into her home in Dovecot at about 22:00 BST.
Neither of the men had any links to her family.
Mr Kameen said officers were "still keen to speak to anyone with information about the gunman, and the whereabouts of the firearm used".
"Likewise, anything else you know needs to be shared as soon as possible: for Olivia's family, her friends, the community, and for justice," he added.
During the opening of her inquest on Tuesday, Liverpool senior coroner Andre Rebello told Gerard Majella Courthouse that armed response officers found Olivia with a gunshot wound to her chest.
He said a police officer had "scooped" up Olivia and ran with her to try to save her life, pressing his hand on her wound as she was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital, but despite the efforts of medical teams, she was pronounced dead at about 23:25.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of her death was a gunshot wound to the chest.
Adjourning the inquest to 4 January, he released Olivia's body to her family for burial.