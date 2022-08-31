Leroy Venner: Murder charge after man's death
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering another man who was found dead at a house.
Leroy Venner, 53, of Toxteth, was discovered at a property on Belmont Drive in Anfield, Liverpool, on 27 July.
He died in hospital after sustaining serious head injuries, Merseyside Police said.
Kevin Spaine, 43, of no fixed address, has been charged with murder and is due to appear before magistrates later.
