Olivia Pratt-Korbel: PC scooped up girl and ran, inquest told
- Published
A police officer "scooped" up Olivia Pratt-Korbel and ran with her to try and save her life after she was shot at her home, an inquest has heard.
Olivia was fatally shot as her mother tried to stop a gunman entering her Liverpool home on 22 August.
Liverpool senior coroner Andre Rebello told Gerard Majella Courthouse responding officers rushed to try and save the nine-year-old's life.
He said a PC pressed his hand on her wound as he carried her to hospital.
Mr Rebello, who also dealt with the death of 11-year-old Rhys Jones after he was shot in the city in 2007, spoke of his shock as he opened the inquest into Olivia's death.
He said it was "quite shocking that society has not changed for the better".
"It is shocking that a nine-year-old little girl, with a full life in front of her, is shot anywhere, but to be shot in her own home, in the safety of her home, is heinous and unforgiving," he said.
'Scooped and ran'
Olivia was fatally shot and her mother was injured after a gunman chased a man into her home in Dovecot at about 22:00 BST.
Neither of the men had any links to her family.
Mr Rebello said armed response officers found Olivia with a gunshot wound to her chest.
"Police officers scooped and ran with Olivia to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in the back of a police car," he said.
He said she arrived at the hospital's main entrance at approximately 22:15 "in the arms of a police officer".
"The officer had covered the wound to her chest with his hand and she was noted to have a weak heart, which had stopped prior to her arrival in hospital," he said.
He said medical teams met Olivia as she arrived and a major trauma call was put out.
The nine-year-old then received cardiac massage and a rapid blood transfusion, but at 23:15, she had no cardiac output, the coroner said.
Ten minutes later, "after extensive efforts by all involved, the decision was made to stop resuscitation and Olivia was confirmed as having died," he added.