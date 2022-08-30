Sam Rimmer: Fourth suspect bailed after man shot dead in Dingle
- Published
A fourth suspect arrested on suspicion of murdering a 22-year-old man who was shot in the street has been bailed.
Sam Rimmer died in hospital after he was hit in the upper body when shots were fired on Lavrock Bank in Dingle, Liverpool, on 16 August.
Merseyside Police said a 23-year-old man who was arrested on Saturday had been bailed pending further inquiries.
Three people, aged 17, 20 and 21, held on suspicion of murder have previously been released on bail.
The latest arrest followed a series of police warrants issued in response to a spate of gun and knife attacks in Liverpool.
Ashley Dale, 28, died after being shot in her garden in Old Swan on 21 August, while Karen Dempsey, 55, died in hospital after being stabbed in a pub car park in Kirkby on 22 August.
On the same day as Ms Dempsey's death, nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed after a gunman forced his way into her home.
Merseyside Police has appealed for anyone with information about any of the deaths to come forward.