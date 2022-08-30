The Beatles: John Lennon's family home to go under the hammer
The home of John Lennon's mother, which was dubbed the House of Sin, is expected to fetch £250,000 at auction.
The three-bedroom house on Blomfield Road in Liverpool played a significant role in both Lennon and Sir Paul McCartney's musical development, Omega Auctions said.
The pair, who would become founding members of The Beatles, rehearsed at the house with The Quarrymen bandmates.
Auctioneer Paul Fairweather said it was of "huge historical importance".
Lennon's mother Julia lived in the home with her husband John "Bobby" Dykins from 1950 until her death in 1958, with the singer's sisters Julia Baird and Jacqueline Dykins.
In her book Imagine This, Baird wrote of their mother: "I shall never forget the hilarious bathroom jam sessions she shared with the budding Beatles.
"The bathroom in our little house in Blomfield Road was probably one of the smallest in Britain.
"To see John, Paul, George, Pete Shotton, Ivan Vaughan, my mother and probably a couple of hangers-on scrambling around inside, trying to find a place to sit, was like a comedy act."
Lennon was a frequent visitor while living with his aunt Mimi in nearby Menlove Avenue, who dubbed the property the House of Sin, the auction house said.
Mr Fairweather said he was excited about the auction especially after the worldwide interest in the sale of George Harrison's childhood home.
"This house is well known to Beatles fans and anyone who has even a passing interest in how the world's most famous musical group came to be," he said.
"It has huge historical importance, is in a great area and is an established part of the Beatles tours around the city."
The online auction will finish on 26 September at 19:00 BST.