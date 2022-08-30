Ashley Dale: Murder suspect held over garden shooting bailed
- Published
A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder over the fatal shooting of a woman at her home has been bailed, police have said.
Ashley Dale, 28, died after being shot in her garden in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of 21 August.
Merseyside Police have said she was not the intended target of the attack.
The 25-year-old arrested man and a woman aged 21, who was held on suspicion of assisting an offender, have both been bailed, the force said.
Appealing for witnesses to the killing, Det Ch Insp Cath Cummings said something a person "may think is insignificant could prove vital, so let us assess every piece of information and take the appropriate action".
"I'd ask anyone who knows what happened to do the right thing and support us and Ashley's family in seeking justice," she added.
Ms Dale's killing was one of a number to take place in recent weeks on Merseyside.
Sam Rimmer, 22, was shot in Dingle on 16 August while Karen Dempsey, 55, died in hospital after being stabbed in a pub car park in Kirkby on 22 August.
On the same day as Ms Dempsey's death, nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed after a gunman forced his way into her home while chasing a man who had no links to her family.
Merseyside Police have appealed for anyone with information about any of the deaths to come forward.
