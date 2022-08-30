Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police arrest 32 in crackdown on organised crime
Police in Liverpool have made more than 30 arrests in 24 hours as they crack down on organised crime after the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.
Merseyside Police said it made 32 arrests, carried out 66 stop and searches, executed 11 warrants and seized eight vehicles on Monday.
It comes after nine-year-old Olivia was shot dead in her own home in Dovecot a week ago.
A total of 202 people have now been arrested in the crackdown on gangs.
Two men arrested on suspicion of Olivia's murder were bailed on Saturday.
The schoolgirl was fatally shot after a gunman chased a man - both of whom had no links to her family - into her home.
Her mother, Cheryl, 46, was injured as she tried to the shut the door but the attacker fired more shots at the man he had pursued.
Olivia was one of four people who were killed in a week on Merseyside.
Sam Rimmer, 22, was shot in Dingle on 16 August while Ashley Dale, 28, was found with gunshot wounds in the back garden of her Old Swan home in the early hours of 21 August.
Karen Dempsey, 55, died in hospital after being stabbed in a pub car park in Kirkby a day later.
The latest arrests were part of Operation Miller, the force's effort to tackle organised crime in the area.
A 31-year-old man from Old Swan was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and criminal property.
Officers initially found a lock knife before discovering more than £9,000 in cash, a quantity of white powder and cannabis when they searched his home.
A 33-year-old man from Dovecot was arrested following a search where he was found to be in possession of a Rolex watch believed to have been stolen.
Two men, aged 18 and 22 from Wavertree and Speke respectively, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, possession of a bladed article and assaulting police.
Det Ch Supt Mark Kameen said organised crime groups were "blighting the lives of decent, law-abiding members of the community".
Officers have also been deployed on major routes in and out of the city targeting people involved in organised crime.
On Friday, the government said it would allocate £500,000 to counter crime and provide mental health support following the rise in violence.
