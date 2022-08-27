Men held over Olivia Pratt-Korbel's murder bailed
- Published
Two men who were arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool have been released on bail.
Police said one of the men, aged 36, had been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.
Olivia was fatally shot after a gunman chased a man - both of whom had no links to her family - into her home.
Her mum was injured as she tried to the shut the door but the attacker fired more shots at the man he had pursued.
On Thursday, Merseyside Police arrested the 36-year-old man on suspicion of Olivia's murder and two counts of attempted murder.
They also detained a 33-year-old man for the same offences on Friday.
A spokeswoman for Merseyside Police said: "Both men have been released on bail and the 36-year-old man has been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his licence."
Police appealed for more information about a black Audi Q3 that was seen leaving Kingsheath Avenue, Dovecot, after Monday's shooting.
They said they wanted information about the car's movement in the days before Olivia's death.
This is a breaking news story and is being updated