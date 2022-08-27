Liverpool: Cabin crew worker Cinzia Ceravolo dies after being hit by car
A cabin crew worker who was struck by a car near Liverpool John Lennon Airport has died, police have confirmed.
Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, suffered head injuries after she was hit by a Ford Focus at about 23:45 BST on Monday.
She was treated in hospital for her injuries but she died on Friday, Merseyside Police said.
A 30-year-old man who had been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug-driving has been released under investigation.
Ms Ceravolo, who was employed by Ryanair, had returned to Liverpool on a flight from Dublin after working away for two days.
The Italian national was based in the south of Liverpool and had lived in the UK for the past five years, police said.
Officers appealed for anyone who saw the crash, which happened at the junction of Hale Road and the John Lennon Airport access road, to contact them.
Det Sgt Paul Evan, from Merseyside Police, said: "This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with Cinzia's family in what is such a difficult time.
"Anyone who believes they witnessed anything, or has dashcam footage and hasn't already come forward, is asked to get in touch as a matter of urgency."
