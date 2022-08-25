Liverpool shooting: Police vow not to rest until Olivia's killer caught
"We will not rest until we find you" - police made this vow to the killer of Olivia Pratt-Korbel today as they appealed for him to hand himself in.
Olivia, nine, was shot as her mother struggled with two men at her home in Liverpool on Monday night.
Merseyside Police said the gunman was still at large and it was unclear if he had fled overseas.
But Det Ch Supt Mark Kameen said there were a "number of very positive lines of inquiry".
"We will find him wherever he goes," he said.
Convicted burglar Joseph Nee, 35, from the Dovecot area of Liverpool, has been named as the intended target of the shooting that also left Olivia's mother wounded.
Det Ch Supt Kameen said detectives were also speaking to a man who was with Nee at the time of the shooting.
He said his message to the killer "remains the same - we will not rest until we find you and we will find you".
"We have had a number of names provided to us," he said.
Olivia's mother Cheryl Korbel had opened her front door on Kingsheath Avenue at 22:00 BST in response to a commotion outside, which was Nee being chased by the gunman.
The men - complete strangers to the family - burst in and Olivia was fatally shot, while Ms Korbel was shot in the wrist as she tried to shut the door.
Nee was shot in the upper body and was taken to hospital in a black Audi.
Mr Kameen said Nee would be returned to prison once his hospital treatment had ended and the driver of the Audi had been found and questioned.
He also confirmed that Ms Korbel was now out of hospital.
The detective said there was a sense of "disgust" in the city about recent shootings including that of 28-year-old Ashley Dale in Old Swan and 22-year-old Sam Rimmer in Dingle.
He called on members of the public to disclose any information about those responsible, and appealed to those who "operate in the criminal fraternity" to "search their conscience".
"I am incredibly grateful for the sheer levels and volume of information that we have received so far," he said.
"This level of engagement, this level of cooperation, and this level of working together simply must continue."
