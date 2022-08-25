Appeal after air hostess hit by car near airport

Cinzia CeravoloFamily handout
Cinzia Ceravolo had returned to Liverpool following a flight from Dublin

Police are searching for two key witnesses after an air hostess was struck by a car and critically injured.

Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, suffered head injuries when she was hit by a Ford Focus near Liverpool John Lennon Airport at about 23:45 BST on Monday.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving and has been released under investigation.

Police said they want to speak to a pedestrian and another driver.

The driver they are looking for was in a white hatchback, which passed by after the crash in the direction of Dunlop Road.

Ms Ceravolo, who works for Ryanair, had returned after working on a flight from Dublin at 23:20.

The Italian national, who is based in south Liverpool, remains in a critical condition in hospital, Merseyside Police said.

