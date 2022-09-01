Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police release footage of fleeing gunman
CCTV footage of the gunman fleeing after the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been released.
Merseyside Police revealed the shooter used to two guns in the attack that killed the nine-year-old.
Olivia was hit in the chest as her mother Cheryl Korbel tried to stop the gunman from entering their home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on 22 August.
Ms Korbel was also injured, as was convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee, who was the intended target of the attack.
Det Ch Supt Mark Kameen warned those who are "shielding" the culprit that they would do "everything legitimately possible" to bring them to justice.
"It is beyond comprehension how anyone can protect a person who is responsible for killing a nine-year-old little girl," he added.
He said the footage had been released because people may recognise what he was wearing when he "callously ran away from Olivia's house".
"This footage shows the gunman running along Finch Lane away from Kingsheath Avenue," he added.
"You then see him turn right into Berryford Road and go out of sight.
"We know he is climbing into and through people's gardens to avoid being seen."
He added that officers had been working "incredibly hard and for long hours every day, such is their commitment to identifying the man responsible".
"The investigation itself has made significant progress, and the response from the public has been excellent and directly helped the inquiry," he said.
"However, I now want to ask for more information and more help."
During a news conference earlier, he added that Ms Korbel had said how thankful she was for the assistance and support of the community.
"Cheryl is still receiving treatment for her injuries and is still suffering with pain," he said.
During the opening of Olivia's inquest on Tuesday, Liverpool Senior Coroner Andre Rebello said armed response officers found her with a gunshot wound to her chest.
He said a police officer had "scooped" up Olivia and ran with her to try to save her life, pressing his hand on her wound as she was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in the back of a police car.
However, despite the efforts of medical teams, she was pronounced dead at about 23:25 BST.
A post-mortem examination found the cause of her death was a gunshot wound to the chest.
Adjourning the inquest to 4 January, the coroner released Olivia's body to her family for burial.
