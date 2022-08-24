Murder charge after woman found stabbed near Kirkby pub
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a woman who was stabbed in a pub car park.
Karen Dempsey, 55, died in hospital after officers were called to a disturbance at the Brambles pub in Kirkby at 20:10 BST on Monday.
Jamie Dempsey, 32, of Brechin Road, Kirkby, handed himself in to officers.
He was also charged with possession of a bladed article, wounding with intent and affray and is due before Liverpool magistrates on Thursday.
A 38-year-old man also arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray and wounding continues to be questioned by Merseyside Police.
